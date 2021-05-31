Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $180.23 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

