InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INPOY shares. Erste Group started coverage on shares of InPost in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $9.73 on Monday. InPost has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $10.85.

InPost SA provides parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points. It also offers warehousing and fulfilment services to merchants. The company operates approximately 12,000 automated parcel machines in Poland and internationally. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in KrakÃ³w, Poland.

