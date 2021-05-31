Insider Buying: Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Purchases 25,500 Shares of Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Ivan Bebek acquired 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,528,065.

TORQ traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.81. 40,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76. Torq Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.54 and a 52-week high of C$1.07. The company has a market cap of C$62.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% in interest in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile.

