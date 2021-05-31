Insider Selling: AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) COO Sells 2,830 Shares of Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AZZ stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after purchasing an additional 620,736 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $14,128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.