Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells $196,227.65 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $464,954.32.

MSP opened at $26.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.97. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.