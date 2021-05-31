Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $127,300.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

