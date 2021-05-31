Insider Selling: Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Senior Officer Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$192,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at C$491,831.25.

NOU stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.78. 10,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.74 million and a PE ratio of -21.58. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$27.40.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

