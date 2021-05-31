Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Trading 10.8% Higher

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 349,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 634,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.14.
Intelsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)
Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.
