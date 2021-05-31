Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $551.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

