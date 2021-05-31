Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,550

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,666.67 ($74.04).

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down GBX 54 ($0.71) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,428 ($70.92). The company had a trading volume of 291,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,257. The stock has a market cap of £8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £168.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,475.56. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,172 ($67.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82).

In other news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, for a total transaction of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

