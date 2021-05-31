inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.26 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get inTEST alerts:

INTT traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $14.08. 1,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.11. inTEST has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.