IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.

Shares of IIN stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,309. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $202.58 million, a P/E ratio of -558.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

