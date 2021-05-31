IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.
Shares of IIN stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,309. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $202.58 million, a P/E ratio of -558.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.
IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
About IntriCon
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.