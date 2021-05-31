Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of INTU traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $439.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,468. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $445.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

