Intuit Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intuit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $7.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.08.

Intuit stock opened at $439.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.13. Intuit has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

