IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Insider David Baynes Sells 12,706 Shares

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) insider David Baynes sold 12,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £15,501.32 ($20,252.57).

IPO opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.61) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. IP Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPO. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

