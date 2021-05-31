Ipsen’s (IPSEY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.5877 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

