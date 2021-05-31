iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQ. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

