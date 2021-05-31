iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the April 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.