iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4,422.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

