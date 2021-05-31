iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Increased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 3.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 339,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,571. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.03.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

