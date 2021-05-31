iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 642.5% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $190.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.92 and a fifty-two week high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

