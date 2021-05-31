iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.52. 101,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

