Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Itamar Medical posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITMR. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

ITMR stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 66.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $8,981,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.