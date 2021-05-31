Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of J stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.08. 9,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,907. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.71. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.