Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,356.85. The company had a trading volume of 104,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,680. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,300.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,002.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.