Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.78. 294,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

