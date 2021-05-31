Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Short Interest Update

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the April 29th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,454,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAMN remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,766,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,817,078. Jammin Java has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Jammin Java Company Profile

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp.

