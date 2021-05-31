Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lexington Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $12.38 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

