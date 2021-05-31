JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.26 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.000-0.010 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. 1,167,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,389. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -278.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

