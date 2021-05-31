Jim C. Walton Sells 956,414 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,323,175.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average is $141.76. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.