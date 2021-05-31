JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Stake Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JOYY were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 35.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

NASDAQ:YY opened at $76.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 41.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.