Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $$52.43 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $56.00.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

