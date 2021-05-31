Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $$52.43 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $56.00.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
