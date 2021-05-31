JustBet (WINR) Market Cap Tops $2.02 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $6,516.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

