Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:KAPE traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 333 ($4.35). The company had a trading volume of 128,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The stock has a market cap of £742.38 million and a P/E ratio of 32.65. Kape Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 336 ($4.39).

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

