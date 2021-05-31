KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Up 35.7% in May

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 29th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,326. KB Home has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

