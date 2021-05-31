Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “GBX 9,000” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,873.75 ($115.94).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,046 ($105.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,669.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,546.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £105.62 billion and a PE ratio of 37.55. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

