Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after buying an additional 195,528 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,833,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

