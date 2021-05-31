Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,843,036.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,763,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,295 shares of company stock worth $6,448,827. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

