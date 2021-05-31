Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CONMED were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 703.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after acquiring an additional 568,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $30,368,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $6,166,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 232,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,030,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $698,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,824. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CNMD opened at $137.69 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 353.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

