Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,189 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

FIS opened at $148.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of -392.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

