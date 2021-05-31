Keybank National Association OH Sells 323 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WEX were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,088,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 359,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,236,000 after buying an additional 55,678 shares in the last quarter.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

WEX opened at $195.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.01. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

