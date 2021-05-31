Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $172.04 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.74 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,954,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,312 shares of company stock worth $8,339,331. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

