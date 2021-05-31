KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

