KeyCorp Comments on Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $19.41 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,723.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,587. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after buying an additional 1,863,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,879,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after buying an additional 908,643 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

