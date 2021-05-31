KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSM. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

NYSE WSM opened at $169.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

