Kingfisher plc (KGFHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on July 8th

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2298 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Kingfisher stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets began coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.