Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

K opened at C$9.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$12.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.13. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.1301337 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at C$516,651.92. Insiders sold a total of 290,828 shares of company stock worth $2,753,200 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.82.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

