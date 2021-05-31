Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

