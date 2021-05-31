KnowBe4, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4’s (NASDAQ:KNBE) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 1st. KnowBe4 had issued 9,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $152,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During KnowBe4’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNBE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Shares of KNBE opened at $18.65 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

