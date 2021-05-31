L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $187,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LB opened at $69.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

